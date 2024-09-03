Andrada Mining’s (ATM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Andrada Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON:ATM opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £56.10 million, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.27. Andrada Mining has a one year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

About Andrada Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.