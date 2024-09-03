Andrada Mining’s (ATM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.
Andrada Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON:ATM opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £56.10 million, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.27. Andrada Mining has a one year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10).
About Andrada Mining
