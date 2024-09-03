Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.