Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Anghami Price Performance
Shares of Anghami stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.
About Anghami
