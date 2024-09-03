Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of Anghami stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

