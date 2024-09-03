ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $321.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.05. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.