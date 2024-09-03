Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 507.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

