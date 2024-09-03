Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

