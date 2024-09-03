Applied Digital Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APLD. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $3.65 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 92.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 771,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

