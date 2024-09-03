Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 17,240,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 25.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Applied Digital Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ APLD opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $500.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

