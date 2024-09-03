Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $21.64.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
