Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.