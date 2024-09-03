Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

