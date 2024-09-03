Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $267,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

