Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock worth $20,292,558. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

