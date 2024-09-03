Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.