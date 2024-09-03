Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,643 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.