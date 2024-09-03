Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

