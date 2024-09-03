Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

