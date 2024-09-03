Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

