Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $519.58 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.62 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.85 and its 200-day moving average is $564.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

