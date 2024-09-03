Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

