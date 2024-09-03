Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

