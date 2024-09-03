Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

