Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $6,187,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.41 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $283.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

