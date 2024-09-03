Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.