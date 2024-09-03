Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

