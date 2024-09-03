Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,999 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

