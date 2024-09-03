Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

