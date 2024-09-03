Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $46,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,345.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,722.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $46,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,345.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 344,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,170 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 392,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 267,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 150,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.