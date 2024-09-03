Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,554,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,921,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,958,455.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,880. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.51. Argan has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $81.05.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

