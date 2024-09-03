Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

