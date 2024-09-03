Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $353.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.