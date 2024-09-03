Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,714,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 1,816,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.3 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

