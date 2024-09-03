Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

