AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at AssetMark Financial

In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,124,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1,614.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 79,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

AMK opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

