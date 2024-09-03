Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

