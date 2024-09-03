Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,769,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 9,304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Shares of ATHOF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.19.
About Athabasca Oil
