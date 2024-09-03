Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,769,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 9,304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATHOF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

