Atrium Research Comments on BQE Water Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for BQE Water in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Atrium Research also issued estimates for BQE Water’s FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.
BQE Water Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$59.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.37. The company has a market cap of C$74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BQE Water has a one year low of C$24.26 and a one year high of C$69.00.
Insider Activity at BQE Water
About BQE Water
BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BQE Water
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.