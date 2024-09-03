Atrium Research Comments on BQE Water Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for BQE Water in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Atrium Research also issued estimates for BQE Water’s FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

BQE Water Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$59.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.37. The company has a market cap of C$74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BQE Water has a one year low of C$24.26 and a one year high of C$69.00.

Insider Activity at BQE Water

About BQE Water

In other BQE Water news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $87,844. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

