Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Down 0.8 %
Avangrid stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
