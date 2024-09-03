Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.8 %

Avangrid stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

About Avangrid

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $75,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $30,303,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.