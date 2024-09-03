B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 142.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,125,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,382,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,274 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 2,511,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.