Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $63.81 on Monday. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

