Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.18 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $35,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 238.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after buying an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,718,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,558 shares of company stock worth $10,236,754. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

