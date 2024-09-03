Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 182.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illumina were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $171.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.