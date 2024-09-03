Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 507.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,873,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.1 %

Teradyne stock opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.