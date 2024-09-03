Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,095 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 761.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

