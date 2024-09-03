Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 1,583 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.11 and a 200-day moving average of $268.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

