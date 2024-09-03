Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

