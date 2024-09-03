Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 266.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 126,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,640.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.