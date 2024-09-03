Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 252.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 93,203 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

