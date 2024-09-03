Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,682 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 106,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.78. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

