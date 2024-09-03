Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

BHB opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.