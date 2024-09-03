BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,767,000 after acquiring an additional 115,151 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $12,769,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $9,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

